StockMarketWire.com - Asset manager Mercia Asset Management said contracts had been exchanged for the sale of Faradion in a deal worth £100 million to Reliance New Energy Solar.
Completion of the sale of Faradion would occur once receipt of the consideration proceeds was confirmed by all vendors, expected in early January 2022.
Mercia held a 16.4% fully diluted direct holding in Faradion and was entitled to receive initial unrestricted cash proceeds of £18.6 million, plus a further £0.8 million ring-fenced for three months.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.