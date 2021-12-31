StockMarketWire.com - Anglo Pacific said it had completed the sale of its 1% gross revenue royalty over the Narrabri mine to the operator, Whitehaven Coal for up to $36 million.
The consideration was structured as fixed payments totalling $21.6 million and contingent payments which could generate a further $14 million.
The fixed payments were to be received in instalments until 31 December 2026, of which about $13 million would be received within the next 18 months.
'The completion of the sale of the Narrabri royalty marks the group's exit from thermal coal as we continue to pursue our strategy of increasing our exposure to commodities that support a more sustainable world,' the company said.
'The group will release its Q4 2021 trading update in January 2022, which will include further details on the Chief Executive Officer transition,' it added.
