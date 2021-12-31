StockMarketWire.com - Computer vision technology company Seeing Machines said it had withdrawn in-person attendance at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, citing pandemic uncertainty.

The event was set to be held in Las Vegas between 5 and 8 January 2022.

'Due to the ongoing global uncertainty associated with the Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of the new Omicron variant, the company will no longer be sending its Automotive team to the event,' the company said.

'Factoring into Seeing Machines' decision are the increased concerns over safey of staff while noting that many customers and industry partners, with whom the Company had planned to interact at CES, have already withdrawn in-person attendance.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com