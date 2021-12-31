StockMarketWire.com - Investing company Vela Technologies reported wider first-half losses, driven by weakness in its investment in Cornerstone FS.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses widened to £496,00 from £63,000 year-on-year.
Fair value movements on investments swung to negative £377,000 from positive £289,000 a year earlier.
'The net movement in the fair value of investments reflects the market value of those investee companies that are listed on the stock exchange,' the company said.
'The most disappointing of these is Vela's investment in Cornerstone FS plc, shares in which were listed on AIM in April 2021 at a price of 61p which at 30 September 2021 were trading at 27p,' it added.
'The board of Vela has been in discussion with Cornerstone's management and has received explanations for the delays in Cornerstone achieving the plans set out in its admission document.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
