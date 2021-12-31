StockMarketWire.com - Gas and infrastructure operator IOG said it the first Southwark development well had been spudded, with first gas expected in mid-2022.
After preparations for drilling, the first Southwark well spudded at 2100hrs on 30 December.
First Gas was expected at Southwark in mid-2022 after the planned installation in Q1 2022 of the 6km Saturn Banks pipeline extension to the Southwark platform, the company said.
'The rig is then scheduled to move on to drill the Goddard and Kelham North/Central appraisal wells while analysis of reservoir and production data from Southwark development wells 1 and 2 will inform an optimal Southwark 3 well planm; it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
