StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Advance Energy said drilling operations had commenced at the Buffalo-10 well location, offshore Timor-Leste.
No hydrocarbons were anticipated to be intersected in these first two sections of the well, the company said.
'The Buffalo-10 well is being drilled offshore Timor-Leste within the TL- SO T19-14 production sharing contract in a water depth of approximately 30 metres with a target depth of approximately 3,500 metres,' the company said.
'The well is being drilled to test for the presence of commercial quantities of high-quality light oil that is expected to lead to the early re-development of the Buffalo field.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.