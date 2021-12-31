StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Advance Energy said drilling operations had commenced at the Buffalo-10 well location, offshore Timor-Leste.

No hydrocarbons were anticipated to be intersected in these first two sections of the well, the company said.

'The Buffalo-10 well is being drilled offshore Timor-Leste within the TL- SO T19-14 production sharing contract in a water depth of approximately 30 metres with a target depth of approximately 3,500 metres,' the company said.

'The well is being drilled to test for the presence of commercial quantities of high-quality light oil that is expected to lead to the early re-development of the Buffalo field.'


