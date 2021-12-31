StockMarketWire.com - Round Hill Music Royalty Fund said it had acquired the master recordings and music publishing assets from American reggae band Rebelution.
The catalogue acquired included ownership of the master recordings from Rebelution's entire career, including rights owner's share of neighbouring rights
Also the catalogue also included Rebelution's music publishing assets.
The top songs ranked by revenue are: "Feeling Alright", "Fade Away", "Safe And Sound", "Free Rein" and "Count Me In".
'The catalogue has diversified revenue exposures including, on the master side, streaming, comprising 73% of revenue mix, with the balance being comprised of 18% publishing, 6% neighbouring rights and 3% other,' the company said.
'In terms of geographical exposure, 90% of the revenue is from the US, while the balance is from other countries.'
In a separate statement, the company also said it had acquired 100% of a catalogue of 308 tracks from the Richardsons, Jack and his son Garth, made up of producer royalties and neighbouring rights income to timeless classic tracks.
The catalogue comprised 308 recordings and had 'significant exposure to Streaming, comprising 72% of revenue mix, with the balance being comprised of 6% Physical, 5% Download, 4% Sync, 10% Other, and 3% Sound Exchange,' the company said.
The top five songs ranked by revenue are: "The Red" (Chevelle), "Send the Pain Below" (Chevelle), "Killing in the Name" (Rage Against the Machine), "Swing Life" (Rise Against) and "Headstrong" (Trapt).
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
