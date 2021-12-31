StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources investing company ADM Energy said Panoro Energy ASA and PetroNor E&P had agreed to further extend the long-stop date for Panoro to sell its stake in OML 113 to PetroNor.
The amended long-stop date to complete the transaction was extended to31 January 2022 from 31 December 2021.
The process of obtaining statutory government approvals continues to take longer than expected, the company said.
'As such the company and Panoro have agreed a further one-month extension to the long-stop date.'
ADM Energy held a 9.2% profit interest in the Aje field in OML 113.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.