StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks slipped Friday on the final trading day of the year, as investors continued to weigh up the the threat of omicron to the economy.
Despite the slip on Friday, the FTSE 100, remains on course to end the year up roughly 15% for the year.
At 09:10, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 25 points, or 0.3%, at 7,377.71, having touched a year-high of 7,457.14 on Wednesday.
Online betting company 888 down 1.1% to 303 pence after saying it expected to publish a combined circular and prospectus for the acquisition of William Hill during Q2 2022.
Natural resources investing company ADM Energy jumped 8.1% to 0.84 pence after announcing that Panoro Energy ASA and PetroNor E&P had agreed to further extend the long-stop date for Panoro to sell its stake in OML 113 to PetroNor.
Round Hill Music Royalty Fund was flat after acquiring the master recordings and music publishing assets from American reggae band Rebelution.
In a separate statement, the company also said it had acquired 100% of a catalogue of 308 tracks from the Richardsons, Jack and his son Garth, made up of producer royalties and neighbouring rights income to timeless classic tracks.
Energy company Advance Energy fell 4.4% to 4.06 pence after announcing that drilling operations had commenced at the Buffalo-10 well location, offshore Timor-Leste.
Gas and infrastructure operator IOG climbed 3% to 36.58 pence after announcing that the first Southwark development well had been spudded, with first gas expected in mid-2022.
Investing company Vela Technologies was up nearly 2% despite reporting wider first-half losses, driven by weakness in its investment in Cornerstone FS.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses widened to £496,00 from £63,000 year-on-year.
Computer vision technology company Seeing Machines rose 1.7% to 10.25 pence even as it withdrew in-person attendance at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, citing pandemic uncertainty.
Anglo Pacific was flat at 134.56 pence after completing the sale of its 1% gross revenue royalty over the Narrabri mine to the operator, Whitehaven Coal for up to $36 million.
Asset manager Mercia Asset Management added 4.8% to 37.74 pence after announcing that contracts had been exchanged for the sale of Faradion in a deal worth £100 million to Reliance New Energy Solar.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
