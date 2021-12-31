StockMarketWire.com - Griffin Mining confirmed that mining and milling operations at the Caijiaying mine ceased and would remain closed during the Chinese New Year holiday period and further into the first quarter of 2022 due to the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Operations at the Caijiaying mine would resume 14th March 2022.
'As forewarned in October of this year, the mining and milling operations will remain closed for the Chinese New Year holiday period, the Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Games and re-open on the 14th March 2022,' the company said.
'This will, obviously, cause a bleak financial first quarter for the Company in 2022.'
