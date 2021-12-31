StockMarketWire.com - Fandango Holdings reported that it had signed non-binding heads of terms to acquire Radair.
Completion of the acquisition remained subject to the completion of due diligence, documentation, and compliance with all regulatory requirements, including the listing and prospectus rules, the company said.
'The acquisition, if it proceeds, will constitute a reverse takeover under the listing rules since, inter alia, in substance it will result in a fundamental change in the business of the issuer,' the company said.
'The company is working on the preparation of a prospectus in relation to the acquisition and will, in due course, be making application for the enlarged company to have its ordinary shares admitted to the official list and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
