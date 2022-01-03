Interim Result
11/01/2022 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
AGM / EGM
05/01/2022 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
06/01/2022 (SPAQ)
07/01/2022 Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (GRIT)
07/01/2022 (CBX)
10/01/2022 Trident Royalties PLC (TRR)
11/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
11/01/2022 Bb Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH)
11/01/2022 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)
Trading Statement
06/01/2022 Next PLC (NXT)
06/01/2022 Made.Com Group PLC (MADE)
06/01/2022 Greggs PLC (GRG)
11/01/2022 Sig PLC (SHI)
11/01/2022 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
11/01/2022 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
Ex-Dividend
04/01/2022 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
04/01/2022 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
04/01/2022 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
04/01/2022 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
04/01/2022 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)
04/01/2022 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
05/01/2022 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
05/01/2022 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
05/01/2022 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
05/01/2022 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
06/01/2022 Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC (BGEU)
06/01/2022 Impax Environmental Markets PLC (IEM)
06/01/2022 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
06/01/2022 Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (HEFT)
06/01/2022 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
06/01/2022 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)
06/01/2022 Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD)
06/01/2022 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
06/01/2022 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
06/01/2022 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
06/01/2022 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
06/01/2022 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
06/01/2022 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
06/01/2022 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)
06/01/2022 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
06/01/2022 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
06/01/2022 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
06/01/2022 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
06/01/2022 Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC (BRFI)
06/01/2022 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
06/01/2022 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
06/01/2022 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
06/01/2022 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
06/01/2022 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
06/01/2022 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
06/01/2022 Castings PLC (CGS)
06/01/2022 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
06/01/2022 Experian PLC (EXPN)
06/01/2022 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
06/01/2022 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
06/01/2022 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
06/01/2022 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)
06/01/2022 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
07/01/2022 Walker Crips Group PLC (WCW)
07/01/2022 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
07/01/2022 Severfield PLC (SFR)
07/01/2022 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
07/01/2022 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
07/01/2022 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
07/01/2022 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
07/01/2022 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
07/01/2022 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
07/01/2022 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
07/01/2022 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
07/01/2022 Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (JGGI)
07/01/2022 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETG)
07/01/2022 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com