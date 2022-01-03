Interim Result
11/01/2022 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
18/01/2022 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
20/01/2022 Time Finance PLC (TIME)
20/01/2022 Superdry PLC (SDRY)
20/01/2022 Ilika PLC (IKA)
21/01/2022 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
Final Result
13/01/2022 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
13/01/2022 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
18/01/2022 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
18/01/2022 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
18/01/2022 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)
19/01/2022 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)
20/01/2022 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
20/01/2022 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
AGM / EGM
05/01/2022 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
06/01/2022 (SPAQ)
07/01/2022 (CBX)
07/01/2022 Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (GRIT)
10/01/2022 Trident Royalties PLC (TRR)
11/01/2022 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)
11/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
11/01/2022 Bb Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH)
12/01/2022 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
12/01/2022 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
13/01/2022 Centrica PLC (CNA)
13/01/2022 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
13/01/2022 Kefi Gold And Copper PLC (KEFI)
13/01/2022 Victoria PLC (VCP)
14/01/2022 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
17/01/2022 Orcadian Energy PLC (ORCA)
17/01/2022 Edge Performance VCT (EDGH)
17/01/2022 Adm Energy PLC (ADME)
17/01/2022 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)
17/01/2022 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
17/01/2022 Boston International Holdings Plc (BIH)
18/01/2022 Smart (J.) & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ)
18/01/2022 Treatt PLC (TET)
18/01/2022 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
18/01/2022 C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (C4XD)
18/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
18/01/2022 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
18/01/2022 Mj Hudson Group PLC (MJH)
19/01/2022 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
19/01/2022 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
19/01/2022 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)
19/01/2022 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
19/01/2022 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
19/01/2022 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
20/01/2022 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
20/01/2022 Ixico PLC (IXI)
20/01/2022 Smiths News PLC (SNWS)
20/01/2022 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
20/01/2022 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
21/01/2022 Craven House Capital PLC (CRV)
21/01/2022 Character Group PLC (CCT)
Trading Statement
06/01/2022 Greggs PLC (GRG)
06/01/2022 Next PLC (NXT)
06/01/2022 Made.Com Group PLC (MADE)
11/01/2022 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
11/01/2022 Sig PLC (SHI)
11/01/2022 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
12/01/2022 Nichols PLC (NICL)
13/01/2022 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
13/01/2022 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
13/01/2022 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)
17/01/2022 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
18/01/2022 Hays PLC (HAS)
18/01/2022 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
18/01/2022 (NCY)
18/01/2022 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
18/01/2022 Energean PLC (ENOG)
18/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
18/01/2022 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
18/01/2022 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
19/01/2022 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)
19/01/2022 Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM)
19/01/2022 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
19/01/2022 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
19/01/2022 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
19/01/2022 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
19/01/2022 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
19/01/2022 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
19/01/2022 Centamin PLC (CEY)
19/01/2022 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
20/01/2022 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
20/01/2022 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
20/01/2022 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
20/01/2022 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
20/01/2022 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
20/01/2022 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
20/01/2022 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
20/01/2022 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
20/01/2022 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
21/01/2022 Record PLC (REC)
21/01/2022 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
Ex-Dividend
04/01/2022 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
04/01/2022 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
04/01/2022 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
04/01/2022 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
04/01/2022 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)
04/01/2022 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
05/01/2022 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
05/01/2022 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
05/01/2022 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
05/01/2022 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
06/01/2022 Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC (BGEU)
06/01/2022 Impax Environmental Markets PLC (IEM)
06/01/2022 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
06/01/2022 Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (HEFT)
06/01/2022 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
06/01/2022 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)
06/01/2022 Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD)
06/01/2022 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
06/01/2022 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
06/01/2022 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
06/01/2022 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
06/01/2022 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
06/01/2022 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
06/01/2022 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)
06/01/2022 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
06/01/2022 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
06/01/2022 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
06/01/2022 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
06/01/2022 Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC (BRFI)
06/01/2022 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
06/01/2022 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
06/01/2022 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
06/01/2022 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
06/01/2022 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
06/01/2022 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
06/01/2022 Castings PLC (CGS)
06/01/2022 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
06/01/2022 Experian PLC (EXPN)
06/01/2022 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
06/01/2022 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
06/01/2022 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
06/01/2022 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)
06/01/2022 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
07/01/2022 Walker Crips Group PLC (WCW)
07/01/2022 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
07/01/2022 Severfield PLC (SFR)
07/01/2022 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
07/01/2022 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
07/01/2022 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
07/01/2022 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
07/01/2022 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
07/01/2022 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
07/01/2022 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
07/01/2022 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
07/01/2022 Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (JGGI)
07/01/2022 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETG)
07/01/2022 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
