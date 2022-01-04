AGM / EGM
05/01/2022 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
Ex-Dividend
05/01/2022 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
05/01/2022 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
05/01/2022 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
05/01/2022 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
