StockMarketWire.com - Aerospace and defence company Rolls-Royce said it had completed the sale of its Bergen Engines business to Langley Holdings for an enterprise value of €63 million.

The completion of the transaction, which was announced on 3 August 2021, followed the conclusion of work to separate the business from the group, Rolls Royce said.

Sale proceeds of €91 million from the transaction, together with €16= million of cash held within Bergen Engines which had been retained by Rolls-Royce, would be used to help rebuild the Rolls-Royce balance sheet.




