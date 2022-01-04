StockMarketWire.com - Aerospace and defence company Rolls-Royce said it had completed the sale of its Bergen Engines business to Langley Holdings for an enterprise value of €63 million.
The completion of the transaction, which was announced on 3 August 2021, followed the conclusion of work to separate the business from the group, Rolls Royce said.
Sale proceeds of €91 million from the transaction, together with €16= million of cash held within Bergen Engines which had been retained by Rolls-Royce, would be used to help rebuild the Rolls-Royce balance sheet.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.