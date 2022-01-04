StockMarketWire.com - Restaurants owner and operator Tasty said performance in December was 'considerably weaker than anticipated' as pandemic-related government restrictions reduced customers eating out and deterred larger Christmas bookings.
The company confirmed that its restaurants had so far remained open with only isolated Covid-19 related disruptions to date and was currently trading from 50 restaurants out of a total estate of 54.
'2022 will not be without its challenges as the Company prepares for the end of Government support, in terms of reduced VAT and business rates,' the company said. H
'However, it is confident in its brands and optimistic about the trading potential of the group, especially with the strong revenue stream provided by takeaway and delivery services.'
