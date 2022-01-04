StockMarketWire.com - Capita said it had completed the sale of its secure solutions and services business to NEC Software Solutions UK for £62 million.
The completion of the transaction on 3 January followed client clearance.
The proceeds, net of transaction costs, would be used to reduce debt.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.