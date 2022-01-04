StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company 4D Pharma said it had appointed John Doyle as chief financial officer.

Doyle joined 4D pharma after serving as CFO at Chiasma, a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company acquired by Amryt Pharma in 2021.

Prior to Chiasma, Doyle was vice president of finance and investor relations at Verastem Inc., a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company.


