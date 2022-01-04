StockMarketWire.com - Low-cost alternatives fuel provider Quadrise Fuels said it had appointed Philip Hill as chief operating officer.
Philip had over 20 years of experience in fuels and chemicals manufacturing, sales and distribution for BP and INEOS.
Prior to joining INEOS, he managed and held directorships in a number of BP's joint ventures.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
