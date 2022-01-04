StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company BrandShield Systems said it had launched a new version of its online brand protection and digital risk protection software.
'BrandShield 3.0 was developed in accordance with the latest market requirements and to meet the most recent digital risk protection and brand protection challenges,' the company said.
'BrandShield 3.0 is currently in its alpha mode, and will soon start its Beta testing period. It is expected that customers will be onboarded with BrandShield 3.0 in the coming months,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
