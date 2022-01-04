StockMarketWire.com - Geospatial productivity and collaboration software company IQGeo said it had won a five-year contract from an unnamed US telecom network operator.

'The contract had a TCV of $4.5m for a subscription to use IQGeo's software with strong potential for future expansion,' the company said.

Orders for associated services were expected in 2022.


