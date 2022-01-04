StockMarketWire.com - Aircraft leasing company Avation said its customer Philippine Airlines had exited bankruptcy, and had retained a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on lease from Avation in accordance with the restructuring plan.
Under the terms of the restructuring Avation had been collecting monthly rent on the aircraft based on hourly rates of utilisation in the period from September 2021.
Philippine Airlines was up to date with these payments.
Avation was also entitled to receive a cash payment, in or around January 2022, relating to utilisation for the period of 1 September 2020 to 3 September 2021 along with a promissory note for 25% of the aggregate rent outstanding for the period prior to 1 September 2020.
'The lease will continue to until the original scheduled termination date, from 1 March 2022 the lease payments will revert to a fixed market rate rent along with cash maintenance reserves,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.