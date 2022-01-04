StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and production company Longboat Energy said drilling operations had commenced on the Ginny and Hermine exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.
The well spud on 31 December.
'These are the first in a high impact, four-well 2022 drilling programme targeting 75 million barrels of oil equivalent net to Longboat,' the company said.
The Ginny and Hermine prospects were estimated to contain gross mean prospective resources of 41mmboe for Ginny and 27mmboe for Hermine with 'further potential upside to bring the total to 84mmboe and 45mmboe, respectively,' it added.
The geological chance of success associated with the Ginny prospect was 27% and for Hermine 22% with 'the key risks being related to fault seal and fluid phase.'
The drilling of the Ginny and Hermine prospects was being undertaken by the West Hercules drilling rig operated by Equinor.
The well was expected to take up to five weeks to drill with an estimated pre-carry net cost to Longboat of about $2 million.
