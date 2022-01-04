StockMarketWire.com - Consumer packaged goods company Chill Brands said it had appointed Michael Sandore as chief commercial officer.
Over the past 18 years, Sandore had built a track record in sales management with two iconic consumer brands, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Juul Labs, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
