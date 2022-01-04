StockMarketWire.com - Vulcan Industries reported narrower first-half losses as revenue improved, underpinned by increased activity levels.
For the 6-month period ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £951,000 from £1.6 million year-on-year as revenue increased to £2.7 million from £2.2 million.
'Activity levels in the third quarter of the current financial year have improved and forward order books at both M&G Olympic Products and Orca Doors remain strong indicating an improved outlook for the second half,' the company said.
'All operations experienced outbreaks of COVID, adversely impacting output. Demand has yet to return to pre pandemic levels.'
