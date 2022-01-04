StockMarketWire.com - Technology group MTI Wireless Edge said its subsidiary MTI Summit Electronics had entered into a share purchase agreement acquire a 51% stake in Wind Technologies for up to US$2.76 million.
PSK specialised in the development, manufacture and integration of communication systems and advanced monitoring and control systems for the Government and defence industry market.
The terms of deal included an initial payment of $1.2 million with an earn out payment subject to performance of up to approximately US$2.56 million.
MTI Summit said it would also make a loan to PSK of US$0.8 million and had the option to agree to the acquire the remaining 49% of PSK.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.