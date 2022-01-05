StockMarketWire.com - Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica said that it had signed a new license and supply agreement with Cabaletta Bio, granting the latter with a license to the company's LentiVector platform.
Cabaletta Bio would use the LentiVector platform in its Chimeric autoantibody receptor T programme, DSG3-CAART.
The financial arrangements of the agreement were in line with comparable deals the group had previously secured, the company said.
DSG3-CAART was being evaluated in the DesCAARTes phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
