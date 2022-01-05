StockMarketWire.com - Cordiant Digital Infrastructure said it had entered into binding agreements to acquire a strategic interconnect data centre in New York and a digital infrastructure platform in Poland.
Under the agreement, the company would acquire the full operational platform of DataGryd Datacenters for US$741 million. It was anticipated that an additional US$75 million of expansion capital would be invested in this interconnect platform over the coming three years, the company said.
The company also agreed to acquire a Emitel, a digital infrastructure business for an equity consideration of £352 million.
Based in Warsaw, Emitel operated over 500 mobile towers, the national broadcast network, five digital terrestrial networks, a nationwide network of wireless "smart city" sensors serving utilities and a nationwide fibre network traversing tens of thousands of kilometres.
