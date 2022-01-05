StockMarketWire.com - Specialty pharmaceutical company Shield Therapeutics said it had entered into an exclusive licence agreement for Accrufer with KYE Pharmaceuticals in Canada.
Under the agreement, KYE Pharmaceuticals would undertake and be responsible for all costs, both clinical and regulatory, related to activities required to achieve marketing authorisation and commercialisation of Accrufer in Canada.
Shield would be responsible for all manufacturing costs of goods sold in Canada.
Shield would receive an upfront payment of £150,000 and was eligible to receive £850,000 in development and sales milestones comprised of a payment of £250,000 upon regulatory approval of Accrufer by Health Canada and up to £600,000 in milestone payments upon the achievement of specified calendar net sales targets.
For the term of the agreement, Shield would also receive double-digit royalties on net sales of Accrufer.
