StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences business OptiBiotix Health said it had achieved British Retail Consortium accreditation, paving the way for the company to sell final product solutions to partners in the retail channel containing its science backed pro and prebiotic ingredients.

British Retail Consortium was the first standard to meet the Global Food Safety Initiative benchmark, which means it is accepted by many of the world's retailers, such as Tesco and Walmart.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com