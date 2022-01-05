StockMarketWire.com - Computer products maker Concurrent Technologies said it expected to profit and revenue 'slightly ahead' of market expectations despite the ongoing supply chain challenges.
'Whilst the component issues are ongoing, the company enters 2022 with a robust order book and an exciting pipeline of innovative product releases to grow our customer base and revenues in 2022 and beyond,' the company said.
'The company also expects to pay a final dividend to shareholders and to pay this after the final results for 2021 are announced,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
