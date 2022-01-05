StockMarketWire.com - Asset manager Mercia Asset Management said it had completed the sale of Faradion, battery technology company, for a total enterprise value of £100.0 million to Reliance New Energy Solar.
Mercia held a 16.4% stake in Faradion and had received initial unrestricted cash proceeds of £18.6 million, plus a further £0.8 million ring-fenced for three months.
Mercia made its first direct investment in Faradion in January 2017 and Mercia's managed funds had held equity stakes in Faradion since its inception in 2010.
'The unrestricted cash proceeds of £18.6 million result in a profit of £5.7 million above Mercia's direct investment holding value in Faradion of £12.9 million as at 30 September 2021,' the company said.
