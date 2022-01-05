StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Glenveagh reported that annual revenue more than doubled, led by a rise in home completions.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, revenue rose to €476 million from €232 million year-on-year as home completed increased to 1,150 from 700.
Core gross margin was in excess of 19.5%, compared with 14.1% a year earlier, with approximately 17.5% gross margin from core suburban units, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it was targeting 1,400 suburban home completions and revenue from forward fund transactions in 2022.
Total forward order book, including forward funds, of approximately €415 million, with 1,105 suburban and urban units and the remaining revenue from the 262-bedroom Premier Inn hotel.
Full-year results were expected to be announced on 1 March 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
