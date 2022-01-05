StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust Supermarket Income REIT said it had acquired two supermarkets, a Sainsbury's in Washington, Tyne and Wear, and an Asda in Cwmbran, South Wales, for £55.1 million, reflecting a combined net initial yield of 5.3%.

The Sainsbury's store was being acquired with an unexpired lease term of 34 years, with 7-yearly, upwards only, RPI-linked rent reviews - subject to 4.0% cap and a 1.0% floor.

The Asda store was being acquired with an unexpired lease term of 10 years, with 5-yearly, upwards only, open market rent reviews.

The company also announced it had arranged a £136.5 million increase to its Revolving credit facility with Barclays and Royal Bank of Canada.

Following this increase, the total size of the facility was £250.2 million with a further £49.8 million uncommitted accordion option, which is exercisable at any time over the term of the facility, the company said.

'This secured, interest-only, RCF has a remaining term of two years and two further one-year extension options, with a margin of 1.5% above SONIA,'it added.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com