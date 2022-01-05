StockMarketWire.com - Diamond producer BlueRock Diamonds said that Gus Simbanegavi would be stepping down as chief operating officer.
Simbanegavi would also step down as chief executive of the company's subsidiary, Kareevlei Mining.
Meiring Burger, who had worked alongside Simbanegavi since May 2021, would assume the role of CEO of Kareevlei Mining.
Burger 'has led major, ultra-class open pit operations up to 150Mtpa with labour forces of in excess of 6,000 people in the Southern African region, and has solid experience in all aspects of exploration, mining operations, mine valuation and environmental management,' the company said.
