Interim Result
11/01/2022 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
Final Result
13/01/2022 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
13/01/2022 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
AGM / EGM
07/01/2022 (CBX)
07/01/2022 Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (GRIT)
10/01/2022 Trident Royalties PLC (TRR)
11/01/2022 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)
11/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
11/01/2022 Bb Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH)
12/01/2022 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
12/01/2022 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
13/01/2022 Victoria PLC (VCP)
13/01/2022 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
13/01/2022 Centrica PLC (CNA)
13/01/2022 Kefi Gold And Copper PLC (KEFI)
14/01/2022 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
Trading Statement
11/01/2022 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
11/01/2022 Sig PLC (SHI)
11/01/2022 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
11/01/2022 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
12/01/2022 Nichols PLC (NICL)
13/01/2022 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
13/01/2022 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)
13/01/2022 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
Ex-Dividend
07/01/2022 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
07/01/2022 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
07/01/2022 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
07/01/2022 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
07/01/2022 Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (JGGI)
07/01/2022 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
07/01/2022 Severfield PLC (SFR)
07/01/2022 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
07/01/2022 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
07/01/2022 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
07/01/2022 Walker Crips Group PLC (WCW)
07/01/2022 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
07/01/2022 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
07/01/2022 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETG)
10/01/2022 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
10/01/2022 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
10/01/2022 Caffyns PLC (CFYN)
11/01/2022 Vp PLC (VP.)
11/01/2022 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
12/01/2022 Bellway PLC (BWY)
12/01/2022 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
12/01/2022 Assura PLC (AGR)
12/01/2022 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)
12/01/2022 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
12/01/2022 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
12/01/2022 3I Group PLC (III)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com