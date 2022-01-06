StockMarketWire.com - Capricorn Energy said it had entered into the final stage in its undertakings with the Government of India by withdrawing all global enforcement proceedings, paving the way for India to pay the company a tax refund.
'This concluded all 'the necessary steps required of the company under the rules of the India Taxation (Amendment Act) 2021,' the company said.
'Upon its acceptance of the company's submission that all of those requirements have been satisfied, the Government of India will pay the Company a tax refund of approximately INR 79bn (US$1.06bn),' it added.
'The previously announced special dividend is expected to be paid in early 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
