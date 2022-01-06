StockMarketWire.com - Communications network company M&C Saatchi confirmed recent press speculation that it has received a preliminary approach from AdvancedAdvT relating to a possible offer for the company.
No proposal had been received but the Board had been told to expect one in the near term, the company said.
AdvancedAdvT, is a vehicle connected with Vin Murria, a director of the company. '[I]f a proposal is received, the board would convene an independent committee to consider it.'
Under market rules, AdvancedAdvT Limited must, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on 3 February, 2022, either make an offer for the company or walk away.
