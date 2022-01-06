StockMarketWire.com - Spirits maker British Honey Company reported annual sales that topped its guidance sales, driven by 'strong' demand.
For the 12 month period to 31 December 2021, sales was ahead of expectations, which were now expected to be not less than £8.4 million, the company said.
'We have good visibility of production orders for the start of 2022 and we are encouraged by our order book for the first quarter and beyond,' the company said.
'This will entail us closing our Worminghall, Buckinghamshire office and distillery once the production transfer has completed.'
'However, the closure costs are not expected to have any material adverse impact on expected Group revenues for 2022.'
