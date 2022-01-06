StockMarketWire.com - Coastal surveillance and monitoring systems company SRT Marine Systems said it had won a contract from a national coast guard to deliver, install, and support its national maritime surveillance system.
The formal contract signing was expected to be completed before the end of January.
The award was for the first of three phases of a project worth a gross total of £40 million.
'The phases are scheduled to be implemented serially, one after the other, over a total period of two years,' the company said.
'This project is the first step in a long-term strategic project by the customer to build a fully integrated next generation national maritime surveillance system and therefore upon completion of this initial project it is expected that there will be a series of significant follow-on contracts with each adding new capabilities to the system.'
