StockMarketWire.com - Energy company SDX Energy said it had commenced oil production at the MSD-21 infill development well on the Meseda field in its West Gharib concession, Egypt.
The well had now been successfully perforated, tied-in to the existing facilities, and flow tested.
'It is expected that, post-clean up, the well will achieve a stabilised gross production rate of c.300bbl/d which is in line with pre-drill estimates,' the company said.
MSD-21 was the first well in a fully-funded, 12-well development campaign at the Meseda and Rabul oil fields in the West Gharib concession, Egyptian Eastern Desert.
'The development drilling campaign is aiming to grow gross production from current rates of c.2,100bbl/d to c.3,500 to 4,000bbl/d by early 2023,' it added.
'The rig is now in the process of moving to the next well in the campaign, MSD-25, which is expected to spud by mid-January.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
