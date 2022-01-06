StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company BiVictriX Therapeutics said it had appointed Glyn Baker as chief financial officer.
Most recently, Baker had been involved in establishing a new Cambridge, UK based start-up in the neurodegenerative disease space.
Prior to this, Glyn was finance director of drug discovery company Inflazome.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.