StockMarketWire.com - Bio-pharma MGC Pharmaceuticals said it had received an import approval permit for the importation of ArtemiC Rescue into India.
ArtemiCTM Rescue was MGC Pharma's proprietary nutraceutical, and part of its ArtemiCTM range of products which had been 'proven in a phase II clinical trial to help alleviate symptoms associated with COVID-19,' the company said.
'This approval will further expand the global footprint for the sale and distribution of ArtemiC Rescue,' it added.
'With India's population of [about] 1.38 billion, and soaring COVID-19 infections, the receipt of these approvals is a major step forward in the development of global markets for the sale of ArtemiC Rescue'
