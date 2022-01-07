AGM / EGM
07/01/2022 Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (GRIT)
07/01/2022 (CBX)
Ex-Dividend
07/01/2022 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
07/01/2022 Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (JGGI)
07/01/2022 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
07/01/2022 Severfield PLC (SFR)
07/01/2022 Walker Crips Group PLC (WCW)
07/01/2022 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
07/01/2022 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETG)
07/01/2022 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
07/01/2022 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
07/01/2022 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
07/01/2022 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
07/01/2022 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
07/01/2022 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
07/01/2022 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com