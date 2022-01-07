StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said Alexion, its rare disease business, had entered into an exclusive global collaboration and licence agreement with Neurimmune AG for NI006, an investigational human monoclonal antibody currently in development for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopath.
Under the agreement, Alexion would be granted an exclusive worldwide licence to develop, manufacture and commercialise NI006.
In exchange, Alexion would pay Neurimmune an upfront payment of $30 million with the potential for additional contingent milestone payments of up to $730 million upon achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as low-to-mid teen royalties on net sales of any approved medicine resulting from the collaboration, the company said.
The transaction was expected to close following satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances.
