StockMarketWire.com - Essentra reported a rise in fourth-quarter revenue underpinned by ongoing strength in its components and filters business.

Like-for-like revenue increased 12.7% on prior year and 11.1% versus Q4 2019.

The company said its strategic reviews of filters and packaging divisions were 'progressing as planned following the board's decision to become a pure play components business.'

Looking ahead, the company said it expected to deliver FY 2021 operating profit in the range of analysts forecasts of £80.7 million to £84.3 million.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com