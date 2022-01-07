StockMarketWire.com - Engineering group Smiths said it had completed the sale of Smiths Medical to ICU Medical.
The transaction, which was originally announced on 8 September 2021, was backed by 99.97% of the shareholders at the General Meeting on 17 November 2021.
Under the terms of the deal, Smiths Medical's enterprise value could increase to over $3.0 billion from$2.7 billion if ICU's share price averages $300 or more for any 30-day period during the next three years, or for any 45-day period in the next four years.
This would also trigger additional a cash consideration of $0.1 billion payable to Smiths, plus a $0.25 billion increase in the value of ICU shares.
Smiths said it intended to return about £742 million of the proceeds from the sale to shareholders in the form of a share buyback programme.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
