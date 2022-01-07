StockMarketWire.com - Premium drinks company C&C said December performance in its on-trade business was 'significantly' impacted by renewed government restrictions across the UK and Ireland.
In the month of December, the key festive trading period, C&C traded directly with 81% of on-trade outlets versus FY2020, delivering 64% of the volume against an expectation of 90% and 90% respectively, the company said.
'While December's performance was consequently behind expectation, the Group generated a modest profit for the month,' it added.
'The operating profit outcome for the H2 FY2022 period will be affected by the nature, extent and duration of government restrictions.'
C&C said it would provide an updated operating profit range in its FY2022 pre close trading statement in March.
