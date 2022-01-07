StockMarketWire.com - Aircraft leasing company Air Partner upgraded its outlook on profit as strong freight bookings continued in December, driven by the ongoing demand to transport vaccines.
As a result of continued strong customer demand throughout December, the company said it now expected that underlying pre-tax profit would be materially ahead of market expectations at the time of the December 2021 trading update.
December's performance had 'again been driven by high levels of freight bookings, notably for the continued transportation of vaccines,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
