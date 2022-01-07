StockMarketWire.com - UK motor retail and aftersales service group Lookers said it expected to generate record profit that would top market expectations as vehicle shortages continued to bolster margins.
For the year to 31 December 2021, the company said it now expect to beat its previous estimates with record profit for the year, which would also top compiled market consensus of £82 million.
'Trading in Q4 remained strong and above the Board's expectations, principally driven by excellent new and used vehicle margins, a continued focus on tight cost control and like-for-like growth in aftersales revenues,' the company said.
'Throughout Q4, the ongoing global shortage of semi-conductors continued to place pressure on the supply of new and used vehicles.'
In Q4 like-for-like new retail unit sales increased by approximately 2.0% and used unit sales were down by approximately 14.2%.
Aftersales revenues, meanwhile, remained robust and on a like-for-like basis were approximately 7.1% ahead of last year.
